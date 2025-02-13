Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 86,660, silver price dips to Rs 99,400 per kg

Gold Price Today: The The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 86,660 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,400.

The price of 22-carat gold dipped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,390.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 86,660.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 86,810.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 79,390.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 79,540.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 99,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,900.

US gold prices edged up on Thursday, as markets tracked developments in U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff plans, which could ignite a global trade war, while investors awaited US inflation data due later in the day.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $2,905.12 per ounce as of 0024 GMT, after prices dropped more than 1 per cent following the release of the US consumer price index in the previous session.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $32.26 per ounce, platinum was steady at $992.32 and palladium firmed 0.2 per cent to $975.48.

(With inputs from Reuters)