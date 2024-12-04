Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,790 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,310.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,790.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,940.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,310.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,460.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 90,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,400.

US gold prices steadied on Wednesday as markets awaited more jobs data and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for further clarity on the US rate outlook.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,640.42 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.2 per cent lower to $2,662.50.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $30.96 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.6 per cent to $947.45 and palladium shed 0.5 per cent to $967.58.

(With inputs from Reuters)