Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices slip below Rs 79,000 per 10 gm on reduced demand, global cues

Gold prices slip below Rs 79,000 per 10 gm on reduced demand, global cues

Silver also traded 0.17 per cent lower at $ 31.33 per ounce in the global markets

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate
The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity fell by Rs 150 to Rs 78,850 per 10 grams. | Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 10:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gold prices slipped below Rs 79,000 per 10 kg in the national capital on Wednesday due to poor offtake by stockists and retailers amid weak global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity fell by Rs 150 to Rs 78,850 per 10 grams. It had closed at Rs 79,000 per 10 grams in the previous session.

Price of gold of 99.5 per cent purity extended the losses for the third straight day, declining by Rs 150 to Rs 78,450 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 78,600 per 10 grams.

However, silver rose Rs 100 to Rs 92,500 per kg. On Tuesday, the white metal had settled at Rs 92,400 per kg.

In futures trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for February delivery fell Rs 93 or 0.12 per cent to trade at Rs 76,810 per 10 grams.

Silver contracts for March delivery declined Rs 322 or 0.35 per cent to Rs 91,875 per kg on the bourse.

More From This Section

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 91,400

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 78,120, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 91,600

Gold prices up by Rs 700 to Rs 79, 400 per 10 gm; silver mounts Rs 1,300

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 77,340, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 89,400

Silver prices tumble to 3-week low at Rs 90,900; gold slips to Rs 78,700

Comex gold futures in the Asian market hours edged lower by $ 4.90 per ounce or 0.18 per cent to $ 2,663 per ounce.

"Gold held steady on Wednesday as traders continued to assess the recent political developments and monetary outlook while awaiting key US economic data releases in the week ahead," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

According to Manav Modi, Analyst, Commodity Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, gold prices traded steady after inching higher in Tuesday's session, on one end, strong US jobs data hinted at a cautious approach to rate cuts, while a softer dollar and easing Treasury yields capped losses as markets awaited further economic cues.

Along with geo-political tensions in the Middle East, disturbance in South Korea also led to some safe-haven buying, Modi said.

Silver also traded 0.17 per cent lower at $ 31.33 per ounce in the global markets.

"The metal remained supported by its safe-haven appeal amid political uncertainties in South Korea and France and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Russo-Ukrainian war," Deveya Gaglani, Senior Research Analyst of Commodities at Axis Securities.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell will deliver his final publicly scheduled comments later on Wednesday on the state of the economy before the central bank's last rate-setting meeting this year.

The commentary by the Fed Chair will give investors another look at his views before a quiet period ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's monetary policy meeting scheduled to be held on December 17-18.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gold rises Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,790

Gold prices inch higher on Fed rate optimism with US data due in December

Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 77,340; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 90,900

Markets Today: S&P & Nasdaq at record; Nikkei; Rajputana Biodiesel listing

Gold prices drop 1% after four sessions of gains as US dollar strengthens

Topics :Gold PricesGold demandSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story