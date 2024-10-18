Gold up Rs 10 at Rs 78,120; silver down to Rs 100; trading at Rs 96,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,120 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also decreased Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a rise of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,610. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 78,120.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,270 while Rs 78,120 in Bengaluru, and Chennai.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,160.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,760 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 71,160.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Kolkata and Ahmedabad at Rs 96,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 102,900.



US gold held steady near a record high on Friday, as uncertainty surrounding the US election, simmering Middle East tensions and a looser monetary policy environment boosted its appeal.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,694.99 per ounce, as of 0034 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,696.59 on Thursday. Prices have risen more than 1 per cent so far in the week.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $31.76 per ounce and was headed for a weekly gain. Platinum steadied at $991.60 and palladium fell 0.1 per cent to $1,040.75.

(With inputs from Reuters)