Gold price unchanged at Rs 60,000; silver price jumps Rs 1,500 to Rs 77,100

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was at Rs 55,000, the same as yesterday

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,150, Rs 55,000, and Rs 55,450, respectively.

Gold prices remained unchanged in Saturday's early trade, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,000, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices rose Rs 1,500, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,100.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,150, Rs 60,000, and Rs 60,490, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,000.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,150, Rs 55,000, and Rs 55,450, respectively.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 81,300.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 77,100.

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 8:22 AM IST

