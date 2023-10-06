Gold prices fall by Rs 210, silver up by Rs 400; trading at Rs 71,100/kg

The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 210 during Friday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 57,160, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, jumped Rs 400 to Rs 71,100 per kilogram.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 190 to Rs 52,400.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 57,160.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,310, Rs 57,160, and Rs 57,760, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 52,400.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 52,550, Rs 52,400, and Rs 52,950, respectively.

On Thursday, US gold prices edged lower for a ninth straight session, as US data indicating tight labor market conditions raised worries about the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for some time.

Spot gold eased 0.1 per cent to $1,819.98 per ounce by 2:04 p.m. EDT (1804 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.2 per cent lower at $1,831.80 per ounce.

Spot silver lost 0.1 per cent to $20.94 per ounce.

Platinum fell 0.8 per cent to $859.72, after hitting its lowest in a year. Palladium slipped 1.8 per cent to fresh five-year lows at $1,146.73.

One kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 71,100 in Delhi and Mumbai.

One kg of silver in Chennai is currently trading at Rs 73,500.

(with inputs from Reuters)