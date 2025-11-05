Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,450; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,450, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,50,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,240.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,450 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,22,720 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,500.

ALSO READ: Gold ETFs hold their shine: AUM crosses ₹1 trillion mark for the first time In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,240, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,12,490 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,390. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,50,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,900. US gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as bargain hunters stepped in after bullion dropped to a near one-week low in the previous session, while traders awaited US private payroll data due this week for interest rate clues.