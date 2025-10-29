Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,20,810; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,20,810; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 7:38 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,20,810, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,50,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,10,740.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,20,810 in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,20,960.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,10,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,10,890.
          
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,50,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,900. 
 
US gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as bargain hunters stepped in after bullion dropped to a three-week low in the previous session, with investors now awaiting the Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the day.
 
Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent at $3,977.49 per ounce as of 0114 GMT after dropping to its lowest since October 7 on Tuesday. 
US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.2 per cent to $3,991.70 per ounce. 
The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rate at the end of its policy meeting on the day, and investors are watching out for any forward-looking language from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.7 per cent to $47.36 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $1,593 and palladium climbed 1.7 per cent to $1,417.22.
 
 (with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

