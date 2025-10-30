Govt to allocate UAE trade pact gold quota via competitive online bidding

The government on Wednesday said the allocations of tariff rate quota (TRQ) for gold under the free trade agreement between India and the UAE will be undertaken based on the competitive bidding/tender process.

Under the agreement, India agreed to import up to 200 metric tonnes of gold annually from the UAE with a one per cent tariff or duty concession under tariff rate quota (TRQ).

Amending the procedure for allocation of TRQ for gold under the India-UAE trade pact, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a trade notice that "the allocations of TRQ for Gold under CEPA (comprehensive economic partnership agreement) will be undertaken based on the competitive bidding/tender process".