Home / Markets / Commodities / Govt to allocate UAE trade pact gold quota via competitive online bidding

Govt to allocate UAE trade pact gold quota via competitive online bidding

Under the agreement, India agreed to import up to 200 metric tonnes of gold annually from the UAE with a one per cent tariff or duty concession under tariff rate quota (TRQ)

Gold
Amending the procedure for allocation of TRQ for gold under the India-UAE trade pact, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a trade notice that
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:24 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Wednesday said the allocations of tariff rate quota (TRQ) for gold under the free trade agreement between India and the UAE will be undertaken based on the competitive bidding/tender process.

Under the agreement, India agreed to import up to 200 metric tonnes of gold annually from the UAE with a one per cent tariff or duty concession under tariff rate quota (TRQ).

Amending the procedure for allocation of TRQ for gold under the India-UAE trade pact, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a trade notice that "the allocations of TRQ for Gold under CEPA (comprehensive economic partnership agreement) will be undertaken based on the competitive bidding/tender process".

It also said the eligible applicant must be registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for hallmarking; and with GST.

Import of Gold Dore under TRQ shall not be considered, it added.

Eligible applicants can file their applications online through the DGFT website.

Further, the time period permissible for submission of TRQ applications and the modalities for participation in the competitive online bidding/tender process will be notified through a trade notice every year, it said.

Provisions have been "amended to include the requirement of BIS Hallmarking registration and GST registration for the import of gold -- within the TRQ framework of the India-UAE CEPA. Furthermore, to ensure greater transparency and effective management of TRQ allocations, the allocation of TRQ for gold under the India-UAE CEPA shall be undertaken through a competitive online bidding/tender process", it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,20,810; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Gold reserves rise $31 bn in FY26 as RBI buys, prices hit record high

Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,23,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,54,900

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,25,610

Gold prices dip ₹10 to ₹1,24,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,900

Topics :India UAEGold Market newscommodities

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story