Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,22,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,210

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,560
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,52,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,210.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,410 in Mumbai, Kolkata and  remained ₹1,23,560 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,560.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,210, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and  ₹1,13,260 in Chennai.
     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,360.
          
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,52,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,66,100. 
 
US gold prices edged higher on Thursday, as a slight pullback in the dollar and a widely expected quarter percentage point rate cut from the US Federal Reserve lifted demand. 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,942.97 per ounce, as of 0050 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery slipped 1.1 per cent to $3,955 per ounce. 
The US central bank cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point for the second time this year, bringing the benchmark overnight rate to a target range of 3.75 per cent to 4.00 per cent.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.4 per cent to $47.71 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6 per cent to $1,594.90 and palladium climbed 0.8 per cent to $1,411.51.
 
 (with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

