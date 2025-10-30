Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,22,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,100

Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold rose₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,52,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,210.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,410 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,23,560 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,560.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,210, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,13,260 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,360. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,52,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,66,100. US gold prices edged higher on Thursday, as a slight pullback in the dollar and a widely expected quarter percentage point rate cut from the US Federal Reserve lifted demand. Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,942.97 per ounce, as of 0050 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery slipped 1.1 per cent to $3,955 per ounce.