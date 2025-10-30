Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,22,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,100

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,52,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,210.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,410 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,23,560 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,560.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,210, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,13,260 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,360.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,52,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,66,100.