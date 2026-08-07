Gold rises ₹497 on MCX, silver jumps ₹2,157 amid geopolitical tensions

Gold and silver futures rose on Friday as institutional investors in China increased exposure to gold-backed assets amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Continued buying by central banks also supported long-term demand for the precious metals.

In the global market, gold was trading near $4,320 per ounce on Comex, while silver was around $62.50 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,49,450 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,28,000 per kg.

Gold prices rise

Gold futures opened higher on MCX. The benchmark October gold contract opened at ₹1,49,355 per 10 gram, up ₹497 from the previous close of ₹1,48,858.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,49,457, up ₹599. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,49,554 and a low of ₹1,49,164. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779. Silver also gains Silver futures also opened on a strong note. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,27,993 per kg, up ₹2,157 from the previous close of ₹2,25,836. At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,28,000, up ₹2,164. During the session, it touched a high of ₹2,28,095 and a low of ₹2,27,481. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.

Gold, silver firm in international market In the international market, gold and silver futures were trading higher. On Comex, gold opened at $4,298.30 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,299.60 per ounce. At the time of writing, gold was trading at $4,318.20 per ounce, up $19.30. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce. Comex silver futures opened at $61.85 per ounce. The previous closing price was $61.60. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $62.47 per ounce, up $0.86. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce.