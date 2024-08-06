Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 70,570, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 85,800.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 64,690.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,570.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 70,720, Rs 70,570, and Rs 70,590, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,840, Rs 64,690, and Rs 64,710, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 85,800.





US gold prices edged higher on Tuesday from multi-week lows after US central bank policymakers did their best to reassure markets and highlighted the prospect of a September interest rate cut. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 91,100.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,411.97 per ounce, as of 0200 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,452.60.

Spot silver gained 0.2 per cent to $27.33 per ounce, platinum was up nearly 1 per cent at $914.90.



Palladium rose 0.8 per cent to $856.83 after hitting on Monday its lowest levels since August 2018.

