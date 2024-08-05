Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 70,570, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 85,400

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 70,570, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 85,400

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 64,690

gold price
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,570.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 8:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 70,570, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 85,400.

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 64,690.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,570.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 70,720, Rs 70,570, and Rs 70,350, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,840, Rs 64,690, and Rs 64,490, respectively.

More From This Section

Oil prices slide more than $2 as investors digest weak US job data

Trading strategy, July 31: Silver may consolidate gains before Fed outcome

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 68,940, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 84,400

India's gold demand drops 5% in June quarter; up 14% in value term: Report

India's duty cut to revive gold demand after weak June quarter: WGC


The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 85,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 90,800.

US gold prices eased on Monday amid profit-taking, but recession worries and rising expectations of US interest rate cuts limited further downside.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent to $2,439.94 per ounce by 0158 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $2,482.00.

Spot silver was little changed at $28.55 per ounce, platinum fell 0.76 per cent to $950.60 and palladium declined by 0.8 per cent to $884.73.

(With inputs from Reuters)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 70,700, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 87,300

Gold price outlook turning constructive on hopes of rate cut: Sharekhan

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 70,370, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 87,200

How to trade Gold ahead of US Fed outcome today? Check key levels here

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 69,830, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 86,600

Topics :Gold SilverGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver pricesIndia gold demandGold demandSilver demandgold silver demandbullionBullion industry

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story