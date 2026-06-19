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Gold, silver price today: Gold slips below ₹1.50 lakh, silver falls sharply

At the time of writing, the MCX gold contract was trading ₹2,031 lower at ₹1,47,278

Gold and silver
In the international market, gold and silver futures were also trading lower | Image: Canva/Free
Ramveer Singh Gurjar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 11:24 AM IST
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Gold and silver futures opened lower on Friday, tracking weakness in both domestic and international markets. At the time of writing, gold futures in the domestic market were trading near ₹1.47 lakh per 10 gram, while silver futures were around ₹2.31 lakh per kg.
 
In the international market too, gold and silver futures were trading with losses.
 
Gold turns cheaper
 
Gold futures began the day on a weak note. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the benchmark August gold contract opened ₹2,134 lower at ₹1,47,175 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,49,309.
 
At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹2,031 lower at ₹1,47,278. It touched an intraday high of ₹1,47,737 and a low of ₹1,47,040. Gold futures have touched a high of ₹1,80,779 so far this year.
 
Silver also slips
 
Silver futures also opened weak. On the MCX, the benchmark July silver contract opened ₹5,201 lower at ₹2,32,371 per kg. The previous close was ₹2,37,572.
 
At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹6,493 lower at ₹2,31,079. It touched an intraday high of ₹2,33,166 and a low of ₹2,30,621. Silver futures have touched a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg so far this year.
 
Gold, silver weak in global market
 
In the international market, gold and silver futures were also trading lower. On Comex, gold opened at $4,231.20 per ounce, against the previous close of $4,245.90 per ounce. At the time of writing, it was trading $63.40 lower at $4,182.50 per ounce. Gold has touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce so far this year.
 
Comex silver futures opened at $65.78 per ounce, compared with the previous close of $66.31 per ounce. At the time of writing, it was trading $1.88 lower at $64.43 per ounce. Silver has touched a high of $121.79 per ounce so far this year. 
MCX Open Previous close LTP
Gold ₹1,47,175 ₹1,49,309 ₹1,47,278
Silver ₹2,32,371 ₹2,37,572 ₹2,31,079
Comex Open Previous close LTP
Gold $4,231.20 $4,245.90 $4,182.50
Silver $65.78 $66.31 $64.43
 
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Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 11:24 AM IST

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