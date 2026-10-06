A stronger dollar and a sharp rise in US bond yields outweighed the support from weak employment data, putting pressure on gold and silver prices on Tuesday, October 6.

In the global market, gold futures on Comex were trading near $4,150 per ounce, while silver was trading near $61 per ounce. In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading near ₹1,49,300 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were trading near ₹2,25,600 per kg.

Gold turns lower

Gold futures opened lower on the MCX. The benchmark December gold contract opened ₹388 lower at ₹1,48,928 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,49,316.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹150 lower at ₹1,49,166. Gold futures had touched a high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 gram earlier this year. Silver also declines Silver futures also opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December silver contract opened ₹960 lower at ₹2,25,127 per kg. The previous close was ₹2,26,087. At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹486 lower at ₹2,25,601. Silver futures had touched a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg earlier this year. Gold, silver weaken in global market Gold and silver futures were trading lower in the international market. On Comex, gold opened at $4,169.20 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,156.80. At the time of writing, however, it was trading $3.70 lower at $4,153.10 per ounce.

Gold prices had touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce earlier this year. Comex silver futures opened at $61.39 per ounce. The previous closing price was $61.30. At the time of writing, silver was trading $0.28 lower at $61.02 per ounce. ALSO READ: Gold is 26% below its 2026 peak. Buy now or wait? What investors should do Silver prices had touched a high of $121.79 per ounce earlier this year. Levels to watch According to Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory, selling pressure has again increased in gold from a technical perspective. Open interest rose 2.3 per cent to 16,322, while prices fell by ₹1,074. This indicates fresh bearish participation in the market, he said.

Gold currently has support at ₹1,48,385. A sustained fall below this level could take prices towards ₹1,47,445. On the upside, resistance is seen at ₹1,50,730. A decisive move above this level could help gold recover towards ₹1,52,135. Kedia said silver was witnessing short covering from a technical perspective. Open interest fell 0.81 per cent to 16,450, while prices rose by ₹210, indicating some fresh buying after the recent weakness. Silver currently has support at ₹2,24,895. A sustained fall below this level could take prices towards ₹2,23,700. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 400 pts, Nifty tops 22,650; sugar shares jump up to 9% On the upside, resistance is seen at ₹2,27,990. A decisive move above this level could help silver recover further towards ₹2,29,890.