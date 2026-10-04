Bullion faces choppy week as dollar, US-Iran risks test sentiment: Analysts

Gold and silver are set for another bout of turbulence in the coming week, as movement in the US dollar and unresolved US-Iran tensions cloud the outlook, analysts said.

On the domestic front, investors will watch the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with a 25 basis points rate hike expected.

Services PMI data from major economies, US trade figures and mid-month consumer sentiment data due later in the week will also provide cues to bullion prices. The unresolved US-Iran situation will add another layer of uncertainty for precious metals, they added.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery declined Rs 2,887, or 2 per cent, during the holiday-shortened week to end at Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams, while silver dropped Rs 8,819, or nearly 4 per cent, to Rs 2.25 lakh per kilogram.

"MCX gold remained under pressure last week, declining around 2 per cent as a stronger US dollar and rising bond yields intensified profit-booking across bullion and other asset classes," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said. Softer US employment data had initially supported gold by reducing expectations of aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. However, the support proved short-lived as investors turned to profit-booking towards the end of the week, he said. In global markets, Comex gold futures for December delivery fell $158.9, or 3.7 per cent, to close at $4,162.3 per ounce, while silver dropped $4.38, or 6.7 per cent, to $60.41 per ounce.

"Gold ended yet another week with heavy losses, with prices falling more than 3.5 per cent on a weekly basis at around $4,160 per ounce, while silver ended with a loss of over 6.5 per cent, tracking a correction across industrial metals," said Pranav Mer, Senior Vice President, EBG - Commodity & Currency Research, JM Financial Services Ltd. Broader weakness across commodities, a stronger dollar and elevated yields amid signs of further rate hikes by central banks also weighed on precious metals, he added. Some of the war-risk premium in bullion eased after reports pointed to increased oil flows from West Asia. However, mixed signals over escalation kept investors from making aggressive bets, Mer said.