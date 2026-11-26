Gold and silver prices rebounded on Thursday, November 26, as buying emerged at lower levels.

Both metals opened higher. At the time of writing, gold futures on Comex were trading near $3,575 per ounce, while silver was trading near $41.50 per ounce.

In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading near ₹1,22,900 per 10 gram, while silver futures were trading near ₹1,47,500 per kg.

Gold prices rise

Gold futures opened higher. On the MCX, the benchmark December gold contract opened ₹1,603 higher at ₹1,22,740 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,21,137.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹1,643 higher at ₹1,22,780.

Gold futures had touched a high of ₹1,59,700 per 10 gram earlier this year. Silver also gains Silver futures also opened higher. On the MCX, the benchmark December silver contract opened ₹3,283 higher at ₹1,45,800 per kg. The previous close was ₹1,42,517. At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹4,996 higher at ₹1,47,513. Silver futures had touched a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg earlier this year. Gold, silver jump in global market Gold and silver were trading higher in the international market. On Comex, gold opened at $3,590.30 per ounce. The previous closing price was $3,535.80. At the time of writing, it was trading $37.50 higher at $3,573.30 per ounce.

Gold prices had touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce earlier this year. Comex silver futures opened at $41.27 per ounce. The previous closing price was $40.05. At the time of writing, silver was trading $1.41 higher at $41.46 per ounce. Silver prices had touched a high of $121.79 per ounce earlier this year. Can the rally in gold and silver return? Anindya Banerjee, head of commodity and currency research at Kotak Neo, said broad signs of a rebound were emerging in gold, silver and several other risk assets for the first time since the sell-off began around November 10. He said this could prove to be one of the more significant developments in global financial markets in recent weeks, particularly because the rebound had emerged when investor sentiment had turned extremely weak.

Gold and silver had moved into deeply oversold territory and bearish sentiment had reached extreme levels. At the same time, momentum indicators had started showing positive signals. Prices continued to make fresh lows, but the strength of the selling momentum was no longer confirming those declines, he said. Candlestick patterns were also beginning to signal a possible turn after the prolonged decline. Shares of gold-mining companies had strengthened as well and outperformed gold prices during the recent recovery. Banerjee said market bottoms after a sharp decline often form when investor pessimism reaches extreme levels and selling pressure begins to weaken. Gold and silver may therefore have formed an important near-term bottom, he said.

Levels to watch According to Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory, gold was technically witnessing long unwinding during the period under consideration. Open interest declined 15.05 per cent to 7,795 contracts as prices fell by ₹1,192. Gold has support at ₹1,18,660. A fall below this level could take prices towards ₹1,16,170. Resistance is seen at ₹1,22,870. If gold moves above this level, prices could rise towards ₹1,24,600. Silver was also witnessing long unwinding from a technical perspective. Open interest declined 21.55 per cent to 9,562 contracts as prices fell by ₹2,921. Silver has support at ₹1,37,690, followed by ₹1,32,860. The technical data placed resistance at ₹1,46,360, followed by ₹1,50,210. However, the current silver price quoted in the report, at ₹1,47,513, has already crossed the first resistance level, bringing the next level into focus.