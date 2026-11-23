Oil prices fell on Monday as the selloff in the wider financial markets amid concerns about the ability of the ​AI sector to boost economic growth spilled over into commodities, ​though the continuing attacks on Gulf shipping limited the losses.

Crude dropped, adding ‌to its three-week losing streak, amid the overall negative sentiment in global financial markets as Asian equities opened lower on Monday, with the tech-heavy South Korean market down 4% and China, Hong Kong and Australia all falling. US equity markets have also slumped with the Nasdaq plunging 10% last week.

Brent crude futures fell 28 cents, or 0.30%, to $92.29 a barrel by 0216 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 15 cents, or 0.18%, to $83.26 a barrel.

Brent declined 4% last week and WTI 5%. Still, the fighting from the unresolved US-Israeli war against Iran continues to ‌limit any losses. On Sunday, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed it attacked a Saudi Arabian oil refinery and over the weekend multiple attacks on shipping in the Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz were reported. "It's momentum carrying (oil) down," said Mukesh Sahdev, chief oil analyst at Sydney-based XAnalysts. But he cautioned that the shipping attacks are having an effect as "ballast (empty) vessels counts are building in crude while laden vessels are ​not. This risk to flows will start to price soon."