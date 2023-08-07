Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 601,60/10g

The price of 24-carat gold was unchanged in Monday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,160, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price also remained steady, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,100.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged at Rs 55,150.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,160.





Also Read: Gold demand in India dips 7% YoY in June 2023 quarter as prices rise: WGC The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,310, Rs 60,160, and Rs 60,600, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,150.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,300, Rs 55,150, and Rs 55,550, respectively.

US gold prices firmed on Monday after a slower-than-expected US job growth data knocked the dollar and bond yields off their recent highs, as investors brace for this week's inflation test that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold was steady at $1,942.33 per ounce by 0130 GMT, off an over three-week low hit in the last session. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,977.20.

Spot silver was down 0.1 per cent at $23.57 an ounce, while platinum added 0.2 per cent to $923.75. Palladium gained 0.5 per cent to $1,262.31.





Also Read: Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets slip on weak handover from the US One kg of silver in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 75,100.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 78,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)