Gold and silver prices traded lower on Wednesday, November 25, as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials strengthened expectations of further interest-rate increases.

The market is pricing in a 96 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point rate increase in December. Investors are now awaiting the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data, a key measure closely watched by the Federal Reserve for its monetary policy decisions.

At the time of writing, gold futures on Comex were trading near $3,550 per ounce, while silver was trading near $40.75 per ounce.

In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading near ₹1,22,000 per 10 gram, while silver futures were trading near ₹1,45,150 per kg.

Gold prices fall Gold futures opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December gold contract opened ₹429 lower at ₹1,21,900 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,22,329. At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹294 lower at ₹1,22,035. Gold futures had touched a high of ₹1,59,700 per 10 gram earlier this year. Silver also slips Silver futures also opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December silver contract opened ₹576 lower at ₹1,44,862 per kg. The previous close was ₹1,45,438. At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹301 lower at ₹1,45,137. Silver futures had touched a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg earlier this year.

Gold, silver weak in global market Gold and silver were trading lower in the international market. On Comex, gold opened at $3,559.30 per ounce. The previous closing price was $3,561.90. At the time of writing, it was trading $10.30 lower at $3,551.60 per ounce. Gold prices had touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce earlier this year. Comex silver futures opened at $40.79 per ounce. The previous closing price was $40.78. At the time of writing, it was trading $0.03 lower at $40.75 per ounce. Silver prices had touched a high of $121.79 per ounce earlier this year. Why are gold and silver falling? Vikram Subburaj, chief executive officer of Giottus.com, said gold and silver prices remained under pressure in the international market as investors adjusted their expectations for US interest rates.

The market was pricing in a 96.4 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point rate increase by the Federal Reserve in December. Stronger US consumer confidence had also reinforced expectations that the central bank could maintain a tight monetary policy stance to contain inflation. Higher interest rates and US Treasury yields tend to reduce the attractiveness of gold because the metal does not generate interest income, he said. Investors are now focused on the US PCE inflation data due on Wednesday. Subburaj said stronger-than-expected inflation could support the dollar and increase selling pressure on gold and silver. Softer inflation, on the other hand, could reduce expectations of further rate increases and provide some relief to precious metals.

For Indian investors, movements in the rupee would also influence domestic gold and silver prices, he said. With volatility likely to remain elevated, investo₹should avoid taking large positions ahead of the inflation data and wait for greater clarity on the direction of international prices before increasing exposure. Levels to watch According to Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory, gold was technically witnessing long unwinding. Open interest declined 3.17 per cent to 9,176 contracts as prices fell by ₹3,667 during the period under consideration. Gold has support at ₹1,21,150. A fall below this level could take prices towards ₹1,19,960. Resistance is seen at ₹1,24,530. If gold sustains above this level, prices could rise towards ₹1,26,730.