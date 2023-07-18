Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,980, silver prices at Rs 77,700 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,980, silver prices at Rs 77,700 per kg

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 54,980, the same as Monday

BS Web Team New Delhi
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,130, Rs 59,980, and Rs 60,390, respectively.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 9:38 AM IST
Gold prices remained unchanged in Monday's early trade, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 59,980 according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices also remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,700.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 54,980, the same as Monday.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,980.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,130, Rs 59,980, and Rs 60,390, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,980.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,130, Rs 54,980, and Rs 55,360, respectively.

US gold prices in the struggled for momentum in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as traders awaited a Federal Reserve meeting due next week for clues about its monetary tightening path.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,955.24 per ounce by 0110 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.1 per cent to $1,958.80.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $24.83 per ounce, platinum was little changed at $976.07 while palladium rose 0.1 per cent to $1,284.91.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 81,500.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 77,700.

(With inputs from Reuters)


First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 9:38 AM IST

