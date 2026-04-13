Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,830; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,830; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,090

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,980 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 7:21 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,52,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,090. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,830 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,53,810 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,980.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,40,090, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,990 in Chennai.
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,240. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,64,900.
 
US gold prices fell to a near one-week low on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar, while a surge in energy prices fuelled inflation worries and dampened expectations for US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.
 
Spot gold was down 1.1 per cent at $4,694.30 per ounce by 0100 GMT, its lowest level since April 7. US gold futures for June delivery fell 1.4 per cent to $4,717.80.
 
Among other metals, spot silver fell 1.9 per cent to $74.45 per ounce, platinum lost 1.3 per cent to $2,019.35, while palladium gained 0.7 per cent to $1,531.50. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
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Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,51,470; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,54,900

Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silvergold silver pricesSilver Pricesbullion

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 7:21 AM IST

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