Bitcoin climbs in Asia as traders grapple with uncertainty in West Asia

By Suvashree Ghosh

Bitcoin trading picked up again on Monday as traders continued to grapple with uncertainty over conditions in the West Asia.

The original cryptocurrency was up as much as 3.7 per cent to more than $74,400, with other digital assets seeing even greater gains. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, jumped as much as 6.9 per cent, while Solana and XRP rose as much as 6.1 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively.

Bitcoin has weathered the war with Iran, which broke out at the end of February, better than many traditional assets. Gold is down 4.9 per cent this month, while Bitcoin is up 12.5 per cent.

“Crypto has been in a bullish mood over the past week despite geopolitical uncertainty,” said Caroline Mauron, co-founder of Orbit Markets. “A break through $75,000 now appears very possible, as both retail and strategic buyers feel the worst of the crypto drawdown is behind us.” Inflows to exchange-traded funds suggest a return of institutional confidence. Net flows for the 12 US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs topped $763 million last week, a third consecutive week of inflows. So far for March, total net inflows are $1.3 billion. “BlackRock’s IBIT accounted for roughly 78 per cent of those flows, a concentration that reflects conviction buying rather than speculative rotation,” said Rachael Lucas, an analyst at BTC Markets.