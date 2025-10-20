Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Bitcoin prices rebound following Jack Dorsey's 'Bitcoin is money' remarks

Bitcoin prices rebound following Jack Dorsey's 'Bitcoin is money' remarks

The cryptocurrency, which had fallen to around $103,598 on October 17, climbed back to $110,222 in the last 24 hours - up 2.82 per cent

Bitcoin
Bitcoin(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bitcoin prices staged a sharp rebound on Monday after Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Block Inc. (formerly Square), reiterated his strong belief in the cryptocurrency through a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter).
 
Dorsey reposted a message from user Jamie Selects, who claimed to have “sold every @Square Seller on bitcoin payments” at a local market, citing excitement over “zero processing fees in 2026.” In response, Dorsey wrote, “Bitcoin is money,” a statement that reignited investor interest in the world’s largest digital asset.   
 
His comments quickly gained traction across social media. In a follow-up post, Dorsey added a more post: “Bitcoin is not crypto.” 
 
Market observers interpreted the remarks as consistent with Dorsey’s long-standing view that Bitcoin transcends traditional notions of currency — serving instead as a decentralised, censorship-resistant monetary system distinct from speculative crypto tokens.

Bitcoin prices rebound on renewed optimism

After consolidating for several days following its early-October peak, Bitcoin rose sharply. The cryptocurrency, which had fallen to around $103,598 on October 17, climbed back to $110,222 in the last 24 hours — up 2.82 per cent, according to CoinMarketCap data. Daily trading volume stood at $55.91 billion, while Bitcoin’s market capitalisation reached $2.19 trillion, reinforcing its dominance in the digital asset space.
 
Despite the rebound, Bitcoin remains 12.59 per cent below its all-time high of $126,198, touched on October 7. Analysts said the pullback offered buying opportunities as long-term investors re-entered the market.
 
According to the CoinSwitch Markets Desk, the recent correction attracted fresh buying interest, signalling strong demand at lower levels. The earlier decline was attributed to ETF outflows, macro uncertainty, and portfolio rebalancing, particularly as US Treasury yields fell below 4% and gold surged to $4,300.
 
“October’s Bitcoin ETF flows remain net positive, despite intermittent outflows,” CoinSwitch said, adding that momentum could build further if macro conditions stabilize.
 
From a technical standpoint, Bitcoin now faces resistance in the $108,000–$110,000 zone. A decisive breakout above this level could trigger short covering, pushing prices toward $112,000–$115,000, analysts said.

Macro cues in focus

Investor attention now shifts to the delayed September CPI report, scheduled for release on Friday. The data will be a key input ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on October 28–29, which could shape near-term risk sentiment across global markets.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CoinDCX raises fresh funds from Coinbase, valuation to hit $2.45 billion

Citi bets on blockchain, plans to launch crypto custody by 2026: Report

'Crypto has no intrinsic value': UK's top retail platform warns investors

Ahead of the curve: Binance Wallet users to get early access to meme tokens

Uptober delivers! Bitcoin reclaims 120k; will bulls push BTC to new highs?

Topics :Bitcoin buyingBitcoin pricesBitcoin tradingcryptocurrenciescrypto trading

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story