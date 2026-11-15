Bitcoin tumbles to four-month low as leveraged bets face mass liquidations

By Matthew Brockett

Cryptocurrencies tumbled over the weekend, with Bitcoin slumping to a four-month low as leveraged long positions were liquidated.

The largest digital asset sank 5.7% in the US on Saturday and continued to drop in Asia on Sunday to as low as $62,112, down a further 3.6% and its weakest since July 14. Second-biggest token Ether, which slumped 8% in the US session, fell another 3.4% Sunday to $1,711, its lowest since July 8.

“I think this is a technical move, as Bitcoin broke down through its 200-day moving average of about $73,000, which has caused a slew of liquidations and new shorts to develop,” said Rich Rosenblum, co-founder of crypto market maker GSR.

Crypto has been pummeled in recent weeks by a confluence of factors including the expectation of higher interest rates, large outflows from US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, an AI-fueled risk-off mood and continued fallout from the recent $6 billion Binance hack. Bitcoin has slumped about 25% since Oct. 21. Its low for the year is $57,742, reached on July 1. Large liquidation events — in which more than $500 million worth of Bitcoin positions are wiped over 24 hours — are becoming a recurring feature in the market, as sharp swings repeatedly flush leveraged traders out of their bets. On Friday, Bitcoin’s slide triggered the liquidation of roughly $1.3 billion in long crypto bets over 24 hours, with Bitcoin positions accounting for the majority of that sum, according to Coinglass data.