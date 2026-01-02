Cryptocurrency market shows resilience, but consolidation continues

The growth in covered call strategies, analysts said, reflects a yield-seeking response to a weakening futures basis. Additionally, the stable put-to-call ratios and increasing demand for downside protection point to a market that is increasingly hedged. At the same time, price action is compressing, with volatility being monetized rather than pursued aggressively.

Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, sees this as an indication of a range-bound yet supported Bitcoin. "With spot prices hovering near active investor cost bases and larger holders continuing to accumulate, the current market setup seems less about distribution and more about a pause while positioning resets," he said.

Macro factors keep liquidity suppressed

The macroeconomic backdrop offers further context for this extended pause. According to minutes from the US Federal Reserve, policymakers are focused on preventing short-term funding stress rather than stimulating risk appetite. This shift in focus, analysts said, reinforces a 'liquidity management' phase that is suppressing volatility across assets, thereby limiting momentum trades. Subburaj also pointed out that year-end dynamics have muted price responses, even in the face of constructive signals like institutional accumulation and large treasury buyers. "The market appears to be waiting for liquidity to return rather than repricing fundamentals in real time," he said.