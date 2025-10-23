Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / WazirX to resume operations in India on Oct 24; here's all you need to know

WazirX to resume operations in India on Oct 24; here's all you need to know

The move marks the end of a turbulent phase for the platform, which had suspended operations after a major security breach

WazirX
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, once India’s largest digital asset trading platform, is set to resume operations on October 24, following the successful completion of its restructuring process approved by the High Court of Singapore. The move marks the end of a turbulent phase for the platform, which had suspended operations after a major security breach.
  WazirX, in a release, said that the relaunch — sanctioned by the Singapore High Court and backed by its creditors — would feature zero trading fees across all trading pairs as part of a limited-period “Restart Offer.”
 
The development brings closure to more than a year of uncertainty for thousands of creditors impacted by one of the most significant collapses in India’s crypto ecosystem, involving the theft of over $230 million worth of digital tokens.

Phased relaunch

According to the company, trading will resume initially with a select number of crypto-to-crypto pairs and the USDT/INR pair, with additional markets being added in phases over the coming days. Notably, the crypto withdrawals will be made available starting October 24, 2025. INR withdrawals are already enabled, the company added. 

Strengthening security and transparency

To enhance fund safety, WazirX has partnered with BitGo, a global leader in digital asset custody. The collaboration will introduce institutional-grade, insured custody solutions to safeguard assets on the platform.
 
“At the heart of everything we do is our mission to make crypto accessible to every Indian,” said Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX. “I want to thank the WazirX community for their patience through these difficult times. Asset security is currently a crucial aspect of the global crypto ecosystem. Our partnership with BitGo adds an additional layer of trust and protection with world-class custody standards as we restart.”
 
Shetty added that the relaunch represents not only a return to operations but also a “reinforcement of integrity” that the company has “always strived for.”
 
Earlier this week, the exchange completed token swaps, mergers, delistings, token migrations, and other rebranding exercises. WazirX said it expects to begin distributing tokens to creditors within 10 business days, and is also working on issuing Recovery Tokens as part of its revival plan.
 
The relaunch, the company said, underscores its renewed focus on trust, transparency, and innovation as it seeks to regain its leadership position in India’s digital asset market.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crypto rebounds after record leveraged unwind on tariff fears; SNX overtops

'Crypto has no intrinsic value': UK's top retail platform warns investors

Brief dip, bright future: Analysts stay bullish on crypto despite retreat

Ahead of the curve: Binance Wallet users to get early access to meme tokens

Historic high! Bitcoin tops $126k on institutional inflows, debasement bets

Topics :crypto tradingcryptocurrenciescryptocurrencycryptojacking

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story