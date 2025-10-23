WazirX to resume operations in India on Oct 24; here's all you need to know
The move marks the end of a turbulent phase for the platform, which had suspended operations after a major security breachSI Reporter New Delhi
WazirX, in a release, said that the relaunch — sanctioned by the Singapore High Court and backed by its creditors — would feature zero trading fees across all trading pairs as part of a limited-period “Restart Offer.”
The development brings closure to more than a year of uncertainty for thousands of creditors impacted by one of the most significant collapses in India’s crypto ecosystem, involving the theft of over $230 million worth of digital tokens.
Phased relaunch
According to the company, trading will resume initially with a select number of crypto-to-crypto pairs and the USDT/INR pair, with additional markets being added in phases over the coming days. Notably, the crypto withdrawals will be made available starting October 24, 2025. INR withdrawals are already enabled, the company added.
Strengthening security and transparency
To enhance fund safety, WazirX has partnered with BitGo, a global leader in digital asset custody. The collaboration will introduce institutional-grade, insured custody solutions to safeguard assets on the platform.
“At the heart of everything we do is our mission to make crypto accessible to every Indian,” said Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX. “I want to thank the WazirX community for their patience through these difficult times. Asset security is currently a crucial aspect of the global crypto ecosystem. Our partnership with BitGo adds an additional layer of trust and protection with world-class custody standards as we restart.”
Shetty added that the relaunch represents not only a return to operations but also a “reinforcement of integrity” that the company has “always strived for.”
Earlier this week, the exchange completed token swaps, mergers, delistings, token migrations, and other rebranding exercises. WazirX said it expects to begin distributing tokens to creditors within 10 business days, and is also working on issuing Recovery Tokens as part of its revival plan.
The relaunch, the company said, underscores its renewed focus on trust, transparency, and innovation as it seeks to regain its leadership position in India’s digital asset market.
