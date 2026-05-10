Don't expect more than a mid-to-high single digit return: KIE CEO Gupta

Valuations are a major factor. India has corrected, but it’s still an expensive market. The Nifty trades at up to 19 times one-year forward earnings. That’s still around a 50 per cent premium to emerging markets. At the same time, growth is moderating (nominal GDP is at 10 per cent), earnings growth is expected to be around a 15 per cent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) in FY27 and FY28, with downside risks. India is currently neither a pure AI play, nor a high-growth outlier, which reduces its relative appeal versus markets like Korea, Taiwan, or even Brazil. In addition, foreign investors also complain that India is the only major emerging market that imposes a capital gains tax on FPIs, which further impacts returns — especially in an environment where the currency is also at risk of weakening further, given an elevated current account deficit this year.