Broader geopolitical risks not fully priced-in, says Trideep Bhattacharya

Indian equity markets have entered calendar year 2026 amid a complex backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, supply-chain realignments, and pivotal domestic events such as the Union Budget and quarterly earnings season . While global investors remain wary of escalating tensions -- from Russia-Ukraine to developments in Venezuela, and Iran -- the key question for India is whether these risks are already reflected in valuations, or if further volatility lies ahead.

In this backdrop, Trideep Bhattacharya, President & Chief Investment Officer- Equities at Edelweiss MF tells Nikita Vashisht in an email interview whether India is insulated from global shocks, its positioning versus other emerging markets, and why domestic demand-led growth could provide a crucial buffer in the coming year. Edited excerpts:

How vulnerable are Indian equities to escalating geopolitical tensions and supply-chain disruptions in 2026? Are the risks priced-in? Indian equities are moderately insulated from the direct fallout of Russia-Ukraine or Venezuela tensions due to limited direct trade exposure, helping buffer fundamental impact. However, sentiment can turn volatile during acute geopolitical shocks, making market psychology a key risk to monitor. While some risk premiums are visible, broader pricing-in remains incomplete, especially in rate-sensitive and global-linked sectors. Continuous risk surveillance remains essential for positioning. What is your assessment of India's positioning versus other emerging markets amid global uncertainty? While India underperformed global markets in 2025 -- a year dominated by AI beneficiaries -- it appears relatively better positioned for 2026 as the exuberance around AI moderates.

India's predominantly domestic demand-driven growth model and lower reliance on global cyclical sectors provide resilience in this phase. Its perception as an "anti-AI" market offers a cushion during rotations away from AI-heavy themes. Moreover, a strong consumption backdrop, supported by government stimulus and a turnaround in credit growth, underpins earnings stability versus global peers who are more exposed to global trade disruptions and technology-led cyclicality. How should investors rebalance portfolios amid event-heavy quarters like Budget and quarterly earnings season, along with global risks? Historical evidence shows geopolitical headlines often have short-lived impacts on markets. Maintain strategic asset allocation through events, avoid knee-jerk shifts, and rebalance only when fundamentals change meaningfully.

Tactical trimming or layering can be considered within risk budgets, but core allocations should reflect long-term risk/return objectives co-developed with advisors. What are your expectations from Budget 2026? Which sectors could be structural winners or losers from the announcements? Budget 2026 could likely balance fiscal prudence with growth support. While Consumption could emerge as a tactical winner if announcements around the 8th Central Pay Commission materialise in a meaningful way, we expect the defence sector to be a structural winner, backed by higher capital allocation and continued push under Aatmanirbhar Bharat agenda, from budgetary announcements. Select export-oriented sectors such as textiles, apparel, and gems and jewellery may see targeted relief amid US tariff pressures. Overall, the Budget should reinforce domestic demand and long-term competitiveness, reflecting India’s readiness to navigate a tariff-led global environment.