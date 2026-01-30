Applied for Kasturi Metal IPO? Here's how to check allotment status online

Kasturi Metal Composite IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the The basis of allotment for the Kasturi Metal Composite IPO is likely to be finalised today, Friday, January 30, 2026. The public offering closed for subscription on Thursday, January 29, 2026, receiving strong participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by over 16 times.

Here's how to check Kasturi Metal IPO allotment status online — direct links

Once the basis of allotment is finalised, investors who have applied for the public offering can check Kasturi Metal IPO allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check Kasturi Metal IPO allotment status directly:

Check Kasturi Metal IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Kasturi Metal IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html Kasturi Metal IPO details The ₹17.61-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Kasturi Metal Composite comprised an entirely fresh issue of 2.8 million equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The IPO was offered in a price band of ₹61–64 per share with a lot size of 2,000 shares. The issue was open for subscription from Tuesday, January 27, to Thursday, January 29, 2026. According to BSE data, the public offering received bids for 3,26,52,000 shares against 19,70,000 shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 16.57 times. Among investor categories, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their portion 29.06 times, while retail investors followed with a subscription of 16.49 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), though placing the lowest bids among the categories, oversubscribed their portion four times.

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the issue towards funding capital expenditure for mechanical and electrical works, interior work, and procurement of plant and machinery for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Amravati, Maharashtra (Proposed Unit IV), as well as for general corporate purposes. Kasturi Metal IPO GMP, listing estimates As the basis of allotment of Kasturi Metal Composite IPO shares is underway, grey market trends indicate subdued sentiment for the public offering. According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, the company's shares were trading flat at around ₹64 apiece. Consequently, the grey market premium (GMP) of the IPO remained nil on Friday.