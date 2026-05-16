Arohan Financial Services files for IPO, plans ₹600 crore fresh issue

Indian non-bank finance firm Arohan Financial Services has filed for an ​initial public offering, according to draft papers ​dated Friday and filed with the market regulator.

The ‌company is selling new shares worth ₹600 crore ($62 million) while existing investors are looking to offload up to 40.4 million shares.

The filing comes more than a year after the Reserve Bank of India removed lending restrictions it had imposed on the firm and other non-bank lenders due to "usurious" pricing and high markups.

Among existing investors, US retirement financial services firm Teachers Insurance ‌and Annuity Association, which holds a 12.06 per cent stake in the company, is selling about 9.7 million shares, while the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, with a 2.05 per cent stake, is looking to offload 874,614 shares.