Avana Electrosystems IPO opens Jan 12; GMP up 13%: Check key details here

Avana Electrosystems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Avana Electrosystems, customised Control and Relay Panels manufacturer, will open for public subscription on Monday, January 12, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹35.22 crore through its maiden public issue comprising a fresh issuance of 5.2 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.8 million shares.

Under the OFS, Anantharamaiah Panish, Gururaj Dambal, S Vinod Kumar, and KN Sreenath are the promoter selling shareholders.

Avana Electrosystems IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹56 to ₹59 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹2,36,000 to bid for two lots consisting of 4,000 shares.

Here are the key details of the Avana Electrosystems IPO: Avana Electrosystems IPO GMP According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Avana Electrosystems were trading at ₹67, up ₹8 or 13.5 per cent from the upper end of the price band. Avana Electrosystems IPO key dates The public issue will remain open for subscription until Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, January 15, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Friday, January 16. Avana Electrosystems shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Monday, January 19, 2026.