Home / Markets / IPO / Billionaire Birla's Novelis seeks to complete US IPO as soon as June

Billionaire Birla's Novelis seeks to complete US IPO as soon as June

Hindalco is seeking to raise about $1.2 billion in the IPO for Atlanta-based Novelis and may target a valuation of about $18 billion, Bloomberg News has reported

Novelis
Photo: X@Novelis
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:56 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Amy Or

Novelis Inc., the aluminum products maker owned by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Hindalco Industries Ltd., is seeking to complete a planned US initial public offering as soon as early June, according to people familiar with the matter.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company, owned by a unit of India’s Hindalco, could begin formally marketing the deal in about two weeks, they said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Novelis on Monday filed publicly with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the listing.

Hindalco is seeking to raise about $1.2 billion in the IPO for Atlanta-based Novelis and may target a valuation of about $18 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. 

Details of the offering including timing could change, the people said. A representative for Novelis declined to comment. 

Novelis is working with Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. on the potential New York Stock Exchange listing, the filing shows. The stock will be offered by a Hindalco subsidiary and Novelis won’t receive any proceeds of the sale, the filing shows.

Novelis is the world’s biggest maker of flat-rolled aluminum products, used in an array of goods, from cars to soda cans. The company said in February it had filed confidentially for the listing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hindalco purchased Novelis in 2007 at about a $6 billion valuation including debt, a filing from the time shows. About 42% of Novelis’ global net sales come from North America, according to its IPO filing.

Also Read

Hindalco Ind gains 5% on report of Novelis Inc's likely IPO in US

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Morgan Stanley raises India's GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 6.8%

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Healthcare tech firm Indegene shares rally over 26% in debut trade

Go Digit General Insurance IPO price band set at Rs 258-Rs 272 per share

Go Digit IPO sets Rs 258-272 per share price band; bids open on May 15

Indegene IPO allotment to be out today: Here's how to check status online

Indegene IPO oversubscribed 70 times; allotment to be announced today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kumar Mangalam BirlaIPOsNovelisMorgan Stanley

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story