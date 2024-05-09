Home / Markets / IPO / Indegene IPO oversubscribed 70 times; allotment to be announced today

Indegene IPO oversubscribed 70 times; allotment to be announced today

Indegene IPO allotment status will be announced on May 9. See the steps to check the allotment status of Indegene IPO on BSE and Link Intime website here

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 10:35 AM IST
Indegene Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) has garnered overwhelming demand from investors across categories, with the public issue being subscribed more than 70 times. With the bidding process concluded, investors are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Indegene IPO allotment status, which is expected to be finalised today.

The subscription period for the Indegene IPO commenced on May 6 and concluded on May 8. Today, on May 9, marks the allotment date for the Indegene IPO, with the company set to finalise the basis of allotment shortly.

Investors who participated in the Indegene IPO can ascertain the number of shares allotted to them through the basis of allotment. Successful bidders can anticipate the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Friday, May 10. Conversely, investors whose bids were not accepted will receive refunds of their application money on the same day.

To check the Indegene IPO allotment status online, investors can visit the official website of the BSE or the portal of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India.

Here are the steps to check the Indegene IPO allotment status:

Check Indegene IPO status on the BSE website:

1. Visit the BSE website - (bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

2. Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

3. Choose 'Indegene Limited' in the 'Issue Name' dropdown menu

4. Enter either the Application number or PAN details

5. Click 'Search' to view the Indegene IPO allotment status

Check Indegene IPO status on the Link Intime website:


1. Visit Link Intime's website - (https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html)

2. Select 'Indegene Limited' in the 'Select Company' dropdown menu

3. Choose among options given - PAN, Application No., DP/Client ID, and Account No.

4. Enter the details as per the selection option

5. Click 'Submit' to access the Indegene IPO allotment status

Subscription status of Indegene IPO


The Indegene IPO witnessed robust subscription levels throughout the bidding period. With bids received for more than 2.1 billion equity shares against 2.8 million shares on offer, the IPO was oversubscribed by 70.30 times.

The retail category saw a subscription of 7.86 times, while the Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB) category and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category witnessed subscriptions of 192.72 times and 55.91 times, respectively, by May 8.

Grey Market Premium (GMP):


Market observers note a strong premium for the Indegene IPO in the grey market, with the grey market premium (GMP) today standing at Rs 260 per share. This suggests that Indegene shares are trading at a premium of Rs 260 compared to their issue price of Rs 452 in the grey market. Based on the latest GMP and the IPO price, Indegene shares are estimated to be listed at Rs 712 per share, reflecting a premium of 57.5 per cent to the issue price.

In the financial year 2023, Indegene reported a net profit of Rs 266 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 2,306.13 crore.

First Published: May 09 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

