Indegene IPO allotment to be out today: Here's how to check status online

The initial public offering (IPO) of Indegene Ltd garnered strong interest from investors across various categories, with the public offering oversubscribed by over 70 times.

The bidding period for the Indegene IPO has closed, and the Indegene IPO allotment status will be completed today. The public subscription for the Indegene IPO commenced on May 6 and concluded on May 8.

Bidders for the Indegene IPO can ascertain their allotment status and the quantity of shares allocated to them via the basis of allotment. The shares will be deposited into the demat accounts of successful bidders on May 10. Applicants whose bids were not accepted will receive a refund of their application funds on the same day.



Below are the steps to check Indegene IPO allotment status on BSE website: 1. Open the BSE website (bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx) 2. Select "Equity" under "Issue type" 3. Cliok on "Indegene Limited" in the "Issue name" dropdown menu 4. Enter the application number or PAN card details 5. Click on "Search" to view the Indegene IPO allotment status Below are the steps to check Indegene IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: 1. Open Link Intime website (https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html) Investors have the option to check the Indegene IPO allotment status online via the official BSE website or the IPO registrar's portal. The registrar for the Indegene IPO is "Link Intime India".

2. Click on "Indegene Limited" in the "Select Company" dropdown menu

3. Select among options given: PAN, application number, depository participant (DP)/Client ID and account number

4. Enter the details as per the selection option

5. Click on "Submit' to view the Indegene IPO allotment status

Indegene IPO: Subscription status

During the bidding phase, the Indegene IPO garnered significant interest, being oversubscribed by 70.30 times in total, with bids received for 2.1 billion equity shares against the 2.8 million shares offered. By May 8, the retail category was subscribed 7.86 times, the qualified institutional bidders category by 192.72 times, and the non-institutional investors category by 55.91 times.

Indegene IPO: Grey market premium (GMP) today

Indegene IPO is witnessing strong demand in the grey market, with today's grey market premium (GMP) standing at Rs 275 per share, according to market analysts. This suggests that Indegene shares are trading at a premium of Rs 260 compared to their issue price of Rs 452 in the grey market.

Taking into account the current GMP and the IPO price, it is projected that Indegene shares could debut at Rs 712 per share, representing a premium of 57.5 per cent over the issue price.