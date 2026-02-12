Bonfiglioli Transmissions files DRHP for IPO; promoter to reduce stake

Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO: Bonfiglioli Transmissions, a mechanical power transmission solutions provider, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed maiden public issue comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 46.99 million shares by promoter Bonfiglioli SpA. Sonia Bonfiglioli, Luciano Bonfiglioli, Luisa Lusardi, BON-FI Srl, and Bonfiglioli SpA are the promoters of the company.

MUFG Intime is the registrar for the issue. Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities, and Jefferies India are the book-running lead managers.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE.

According to the DRHP, the company will not receive any proceeds from the funds raised through the issue, as the entire offer comprises a sale of shares by the promoter. Bonfiglioli Transmissions financial overview For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, Bonfiglioli Transmissions reported a revenue from operations of ₹1,460.17 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹165.1 crore. In the fiscal 2025 (FY25), the company posted revenue from operations of ₹1,864 crore, up 10.5 per cent from ₹1,687.50 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased to ₹293 crore, up 20 per cent compared to ₹244.11 crore in FY24. Its PAT surged to ₹191.12 crore against ₹147.69 crore in the previous fiscal.