Sebi likely to tighten monitoring norms for IPO and QIP proceeds

In 2025, 103 companies raised ₹1.75 trillion through mainboard IPOs, of which ₹64,419 crore, about 37 per cent, came from fresh issues. The reliance on fresh capital was even more pronounced among smaller firms. During the year, 267 companies raised ₹11,455 crore through SME IPOs, with ₹10,413 crore coming from fresh issues.
-- Current threshold for appointing a monitoring agency is ₹100 crore
-- Sebi panel weighing a cut to ₹50 crore or scrapping the threshold to widen oversight, especially for smaller issuers
-- Proposal to let monitoring agencies file reports directly with stock exchanges to curb delays and issuer interference