Sebi likely to tighten monitoring norms for IPO and QIP proceeds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering tightening rules governing the monitoring of funds raised by companies through initial public offerings (IPOs), qualified institutional placements (QIPs) and rights issues, amid concerns over delays, inadequate disclosures and the misuse of proceeds, according to people familiar with the matter.

At present, companies are required to appoint a Sebi-registered monitoring agency -- typically a credit rating agency -- only if the fresh capital raised exceeds ₹100 crore. The markets regulator is examining whether to lower this threshold to ₹50 crore or remove it altogether, a move that would expand oversight to a much larger pool of fundraisings, particularly by smaller issuers.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of Sebi’s primary market advisory committee last month, the sources said. An email sent to Sebi seeking comment remained unanswered until going to press.

The regulator is also reviewing the disclosure framework governing monitoring reports. Under the current system, monitoring agencies submit quarterly reports to the issuer, which is then required to file them with stock exchanges within 45 days of the end of the quarter.