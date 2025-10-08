Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Worth your money or better to wait? Experts explain

Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC) is set to launch its Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC) is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹1,326.13 crore from its maiden public issue. The mainline offering comprises an offer for sale of 49.9 million equity shares. There is no fresh issue component.

Canara Robeco, a joint venture between Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe (a subsidiary of Japan's ORIX Corporation), is set for a stake reshuffle. Canara Bank will reduce its holding in the asset management firm by 13 per cent, offloading 25.92 million shares, while ORIX will sell 23.93 million shares.

The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35 per cent for retail investors. Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Should you apply or not? Reliance Securities: Subscribe According to Reliance Securities, Canara Robeco AMC is among India’s fastest-growing and most profitable asset managers, backed by strong parentage, a wide retail-focused distribution network, and high-margin equity-oriented AUM. Its consistent fund performance, expanding presence in B30 cities, and technology-led distribution model support its long-term compounding potential. However, the brokerage notes that the company’s performance remains sensitive to equity market cycles, fund performance, and regulatory changes. While increasing passive competition and margin pressure are structural headwinds, its strong brand equity and disciplined execution provide a solid foundation for sustained above-industry growth.

Overall, Reliance Securities sees the IPO as a compelling play on India’s ongoing financialisation and retail investment momentum, and has recommended a subscribe. Arihant Capital: Subscribe for long-term Echoing similar views, Arihant Capital said the company is well placed to capture incremental market share on the back of strong parentage by Canara Bank and ORIX Group, a wide retail-focused distribution network of over 52,000 partners, and expanding presence across smaller cities. "With sustained profitability (PAT margin >47 per cent), RoE (~32 per cent), and focus on diversifying into debt and hybrid products, it is entering its next growth phase. Its technology-led initiatives, such as digital onboarding, mobile app engagement, and distributor portals, along with a research-driven investment approach poised to benefit from India’s rising mutual fund penetration," the brokerage said in its note.

At the upper band of ₹266, the issue is valued at a Price/AUM of 5.13 per cent. Arihant Capital has assigned a 'Subscribe for long-term' rating to the issue. Canara Robeco AMC IPO GMP On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, the unlisted shares of Canara Robeco AMC were trading at ₹301, up ₹35 or 13.16 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹266 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Here are the key details of Canara Robeco AMC IPO: The three-day subscription window to bid for the Canara Robeco AMC IPO will close on Monday, October 13, 2025. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their respective demat accounts on Wednesday, October 15.