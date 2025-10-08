Tata Capital IPO hits full subscription; here's who are fueling demand
Tata Capital IPO day 3 update: Check latest subscription status, GMP, allotment date, listing date, and other key details hereSI Reporter New Delhi
Tata Capital IPO Subscription status; Tata Capital, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) of the Tata Group, has succeeded in sailing through on the final day of subscription for its maiden share sale. The company had launched its initial public offering (IPO) on October 6, 2025, to raise ₹15,511.87 crore from the primary market.
The NBFC received bids for 33,48,41,544 shares against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer till around 11:45 AM on Wednesday, October 8. Among the investor categories, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand, subscribing to their reserved portion 1.19 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) followed with 1.11 times subscription, while retail individual investors booked about 84 per cent of their quota, BSE data showed.
Tata Capital IPO GMP remains muted
As the Tata Capital IPO closes for subscription today, the grey market trend indicates a subdued but steady sentiment. Sources tracking unofficial market activity said unlisted shares of Tata Capital were changing hands at around ₹332 apiece, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹6 per share—or roughly 1.84 per cent—over the upper price band of ₹326. ALSO READ | WeWork India IPO fully subscribed; check share allotment status, latest GMP
Tata Capital IPO review
Brokerages remain optimistic about Tata Capital’s long-term growth prospects. Among them, Anand Rathi Research and Canara Bank Securities have both assigned a ‘Subscribe for long-term’ rating on the IPO. ICICI Securities has given an ‘Unrated’ view, while Deven Choksey Research has maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating. READ MORE
Tata Capital IPO details
The maiden share sale of Tata Group’s NBFC arm comprises a fresh equity issue of 210 million shares worth ₹6,846 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) by promoter Tata Sons and shareholder International Finance Corporation (IFC), who are divesting up to 265.8 million equity shares worth ₹8,665.87 crore.
The Tata Capital IPO is priced in the range of ₹310–₹326 per share with a lot size of 46 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 46 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor requires ₹14,996 to bid for one lot of 46 shares, and ₹1,94,948 to bid for the maximum of 13 lots (598 shares), based on the upper price band.
As the public issue closes today, the basis of allotment of the company’s shares is slated to be finalised tentatively tomorrow, October 9. Successful allottees will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts by October 10. Shares of Tata Capital are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on October 13.
About Tata Capital
Incorporated in 2007, Tata Capital Limited is a registered NBFC and a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited. The company offers a wide range of financial products and services to retail, corporate, and institutional clients. As of June 2025, its assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹2,33,363 crore, catering to around 7.3 crore customers through approximately 1,516 branches across 1,109 cities in India.
