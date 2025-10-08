Tata Capital IPO hits full subscription; here's who are fueling demand

Tata Capital IPO Subscription status; Tata Capital, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) of the Tata Group, has succeeded in sailing through on the final day of subscription for its maiden share sale. The company had launched its initial public offering (IPO) on October 6, 2025, to raise ₹15,511.87 crore from the primary market.

The NBFC received bids for 33,48,41,544 shares against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer till around 11:45 AM on Wednesday, October 8. Among the investor categories, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand, subscribing to their reserved portion 1.19 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) followed with 1.11 times subscription, while retail individual investors booked about 84 per cent of their quota, BSE data showed.

Tata Capital IPO GMP remains muted As the Tata Capital IPO closes for subscription today, the grey market trend indicates a subdued but steady sentiment. Sources tracking unofficial market activity said unlisted shares of Tata Capital were changing hands at around ₹332 apiece, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹6 per share—or roughly 1.84 per cent—over the upper price band of ₹326. Tata Capital IPO review Brokerages remain optimistic about Tata Capital's long-term growth prospects. Among them, Anand Rathi Research and Canara Bank Securities have both assigned a 'Subscribe for long-term' rating on the IPO. ICICI Securities has given an 'Unrated' view, while Deven Choksey Research has maintained a 'Neutral' rating.

Tata Capital IPO details The maiden share sale of Tata Group’s NBFC arm comprises a fresh equity issue of 210 million shares worth ₹6,846 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) by promoter Tata Sons and shareholder International Finance Corporation (IFC), who are divesting up to 265.8 million equity shares worth ₹8,665.87 crore. The Tata Capital IPO is priced in the range of ₹310–₹326 per share with a lot size of 46 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 46 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor requires ₹14,996 to bid for one lot of 46 shares, and ₹1,94,948 to bid for the maximum of 13 lots (598 shares), based on the upper price band.