Coal India files draft papers for CMPDIL IPO to offload 7.14 crore shares

Coal India on Tuesday said it filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO). According to an exchange filing, the state-run miner will sell 7.14 crore shares through an offer for sale (OFS), with no fresh issue of shares by CMPDIL. SBI Capital Markets and IDBI Capital Markets and Securities are the book-running lead managers of the IPO. CMPDIL provides consulting in open pit and underground mine planning and design. ALSO READ: Coal India begins process to list BCCL, CMPDI; to file DRHP soon: Official The move comes days after Coal India’s Director (Business Development), Debasish Nanda, announced that draft papers for both CMPDIL and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) would be filed soon. While CMPDIL’s IPO is now in motion, BCCL’s draft documents are yet to be submitted.

Coal India Q4 FY25 results

Coal India Limited (CIL) posted a 12.04 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹9,593 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, up from ₹8,530 crore in the corresponding period last year.

For the full financial year, however, CIL’s consolidated profit declined to ₹35,302 crore from ₹37,369 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations slipped marginally by 1 per cent in the January–March quarter, totalling ₹37,825 crore. For the entire year, operational revenue also declined 1 per cent to ₹1,43,369 crore from ₹1,44,762 crore in FY24.

Coal India’s total raw coal production fell 1.7 per cent year-on-year to 238 million tonnes (mt) in Q4, while offtake slightly dipped to 201.38 mt compared to 201.66 mt in the same period last year.

For the entire year, however, both production and offtake registered nearly 1 per cent YoY growth, with total raw coal output reaching 781 mt and total offtake at 761.71 mt.