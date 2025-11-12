Pine Labs IPO allotment; here's how to check share allocation status, GMP

Pine Labs IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for The basis of allotment for Pine Labs’ initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be finalised today, following strong investor interest that saw the issue subscribed 28.26 times, according to NSE data. The merchant commerce platform’s ₹3,899.91-crore maiden offering had a tepid start, reflecting initial caution among investors. However, demand surged sharply on the final day of bidding, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), resulting in an oversubscription of 2.46 times , NSE data showed.

The QIB portion was subscribed four times, while retail investors booked 1.22 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw the lowest demand, applying for only 30 per cent of the reserved quota. With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today.

Here's how to check Pine Labs IPO allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status through the official websites of BSE, NSE, and KFin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

Direct links to check Pine Labs IPO allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Pine Labs IPO allotment status online:

CheckPine Labs IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Pine Labs IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Check Pine Labs IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

