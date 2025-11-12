Home / Markets / IPO / Pine Labs IPO allotment; here's how to check share allocation status, GMP

Pine Labs IPO allotment; here's how to check share allocation status, GMP

Pine Labs IPO allotment status: Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status through the official websites of BSE, NSE, and KFin Technologies, the registrar to issue

Pine Labs IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pine Labs IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Pine Labs’ initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be finalised today, following strong investor interest that saw the issue subscribed 28.26 times, according to NSE data. The merchant commerce platform’s ₹3,899.91-crore maiden offering had a tepid start, reflecting initial caution among investors. However, demand surged sharply on the final day of bidding, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), resulting in an oversubscription of 2.46 times, NSE data showed.
 
The QIB portion was subscribed four times, while retail investors booked 1.22 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw the lowest demand, applying for only 30 per cent of the reserved quota. With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today.  CATCH GROWW SHARE PRICE UPDATES LIVE

Here's how to check Pine Labs IPO allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status through the official websites of BSE, NSE, and KFin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

Direct links to check Pine Labs IPO allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Pine Labs IPO allotment status online:
 

CATCH TATA MOTORS CV SHARES LISTING LIVE

Pine Labs IPO GMP, listing date

Even as the allotment process is underway, Pine Labs’ unlisted shares are trading at around ₹222 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of just ₹1 per share, or about 0.45 per cent above the upper price band of ₹221, according to market observers.
 
The merchant commerce platform’s shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, November 14, 2025. Based on current grey market trends, the stock is expected to have a subdued debut. Analysts caution that the grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial and speculative indicator and should not be considered a reliable measure of listing performance.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Groww share price LIVE: Stock trades at 3% premium in pre-listing on NSE, BSE

Fintech major Pine Labs IPO subscribed 2.5 times amid weak market sentiment

Final hours! Pine Labs IPO closes today: Check latest subscription, GMP

Capillary Technologies IPO opens Nov 14; sets price band at ₹549-577

Tenneco Clean Air IPO opens Nov 12: GMP at 15%; 5 key risks you should know

Topics :IPO allotmentIPO GMPIPO REVIEWIPOsIPO listing timeIPO market

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story