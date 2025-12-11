ICICI Prudential AMC raises ₹3,021 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI Pru AMC) has raised Rs 3,021 crore from 149 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). The asset manager allotted 13.96 million shares at Rs 2,165 apiece, the upper end of the price band.

The anchor book saw strong participation from sovereign wealth funds, global long-only investors, mutual funds, pension funds and insurance companies. Among the top allottees were Aranda Investments, Zulia Investments, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Capital Group Global. Leading domestic mutual funds, including HDFC Mutual Fund (through multiple schemes), SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund and Kotak Mutual Fund, also secured significant allocations.