KSH International sets IPO price band at ₹365-384: Check key details here

KSH International aims to raise ₹710 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 10.9 million shares worth up to ₹420 crore and OFS of 7.6 million shares worth up to ₹290 crore

IPO
KSH International IPO (Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 9:59 AM IST
KSH International IPO price band: Magnet winding wires manufacturer KSH International has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹365 to ₹384 per share. The company is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. 
 
The company aims to raise ₹710 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 10.9 million shares worth up to ₹420 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 7.6 million shares worth up to ₹290 crore. Under the OFS, promoters Kushal Subbayya Hegde, Pushpa Kushal Hegde, Rajesh Kushal Hegde, and Rohit Kushal Hegde are offloading their stake. 
 
Established in 1979, KSH International is the third-largest manufacturer and the largest exporter of magnet winding wires in India. It operates under the KSH brand and supply to OEMs across sectors like power, renewables, railways, automotive and industrials. The company's key product portfolio comprises round enamelled copper/aluminium magnet winding wires, paper insulated rectangular copper/aluminium magnet winding wires, continuously transposed conductors, rectangular enamelled copper/aluminium magnet winding wires and bunched paper insulated copper magnet winding wires. The company operates three manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra with a total annual capacity of 29,045 MT.   Check Wakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Status

Here are the key details of KSH International IPO:

KSH International IPO key dates

According to the RHP, KSH International IPO will open for public subscription on December 16, and close on Thursday, December 18, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, December 19, 2025. KSH International will make its debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Tuesday, December 23. 

KSH International IPO lot size

The company has set the lot size for an application at 39 shares. Accordingly, retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,976 to bid for one lot of 39 shares at the upper end price. 

KSH International IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Nuvama Wealth Management and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers for the issue. 

KSH International IPO objective

According to the RHP, KSH plans to use ₹225.97 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to prepay or repay certain outstanding borrowings and, ₹87 crore will be used for the purchase and installation of new machinery for the expansion of its Supa facility and for Unit 2 at Chakan, Pune, in Maharashtra. Additionally, ₹8.82 crore will be reserved for purchasing and setting up a rooftop solar power plant for power generation at Supa facility. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

