KSH International sets IPO price band at ₹365-384: Check key details here

The company aims to raise ₹710 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 10.9 million shares worth up to ₹420 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 7.6 million shares worth up to ₹290 crore. Under the OFS, promoters Kushal Subbayya Hegde, Pushpa Kushal Hegde, Rajesh Kushal Hegde, and Rohit Kushal Hegde are offloading their stake.

Established in 1979, KSH International is the third-largest manufacturer and the largest exporter of magnet winding wires in India. It operates under the KSH brand and supply to OEMs across sectors like power, renewables, railways, automotive and industrials. The company's key product portfolio comprises round enamelled copper/aluminium magnet winding wires, paper insulated rectangular copper/aluminium magnet winding wires, continuously transposed conductors, rectangular enamelled copper/aluminium magnet winding wires and bunched paper insulated copper magnet winding wires. The company operates three manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra with a total annual capacity of 29,045 MT.

KSH International IPO lot size

The company has set the lot size for an application at 39 shares. Accordingly, retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,976 to bid for one lot of 39 shares at the upper end price.

KSH International IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Nuvama Wealth Management and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers for the issue.

KSH International IPO objective

According to the RHP, KSH plans to use ₹225.97 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to prepay or repay certain outstanding borrowings and, ₹87 crore will be used for the purchase and installation of new machinery for the expansion of its Supa facility and for Unit 2 at Chakan, Pune, in Maharashtra. Additionally, ₹8.82 crore will be reserved for purchasing and setting up a rooftop solar power plant for power generation at Supa facility. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.