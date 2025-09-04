Home / Markets / IPO / Eldorado Agritech files draft papers with Sebi, to raise ₹1,000 cr via IPO

Eldorado Agritech files draft papers with Sebi, to raise ₹1,000 cr via IPO

The proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹340 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued at ₹660 crore by promoters

Eldorado Agritech Ltd, known for its brand Srikar Seeds, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking approval to mobilise ₹1,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹340 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued at ₹660 crore by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Wednesday.

As part of the OFS, promoters Srinivasa Rao Linga and Usha Rani Papineni will offload shares aggregating to ₹500 crore and ₹160 crore, respectively.

The Telangana-based seed-to-harvest solutions provider plans to utilise ₹245 crore from the fresh issuance for payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

The company provides customers with comprehensive seed to harvest' solutions, spanning from seed innovation to crop care products, and is engaged in research & development (R&D), production, processing, marketing and distribution of seeds comprising a wide range of hybrids and open-pollinated varieties (OPV).

It offers seeds across key crops such as maize, paddy (rice), cotton, wheat, bajra (pearl millet) and a broad portfolio of vegetable seeds, with a product portfolio of 226 hybrids and OPV seeds for 47 crops.

As of June 30, 2025, Eldorado Agritech has obtained 269 registrations for its agrochemical formulations from the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee (CIBRC) and has applied for nine product patents for agrochemical products under the Indian Patents Act, 1970. Further, it has 43 registrations for speciality fertiliser products and 32 registrations for its bio-stimulant products.

On the financial front, the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹441 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹71 crore in FY25.

To assist the public offering, Anand Rathi Advisors and Equirus Capital have been appointed as lead managers.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

