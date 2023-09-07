Home / Markets / IPO / EMS Ltd raises Rs 96.37 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO

EMS Ltd raises Rs 96.37 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO

EMS Ltd on Thursday said it has raised Rs 96.37 crore from anchor investors ahead of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) that starts on Friday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

EMS Ltd on Thursday said it has raised Rs 96.37 crore from anchor investors ahead of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) that starts on Friday.

The water and sewerage infra player has decided to allocate 45.67 lakh equity shares to six entities at Rs 211 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund, Saint Capital Fund, Meru Investment Fund, Bofa Securities Europe, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte and NAV Capital VCC- NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund are among the anchor investors.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 146.24 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 82.94 lakh shares by promoter and founder Ramveer Singh.

Currently, Singh holds 97.81 per cent stake in the company.

In the pre-IPO placement round, the firm had raised Rs 33.76 crore leading to a reduction in fresh issue size to Rs 146.24 crore from Rs 180 crore planned earlier.

At the upper price band, the company's IPO size is Rs 321 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund working capital requirements and for other general corporate purposes.

Khambatta Securities is the sole book running lead manager to the issue and shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

The company offers water and sewerage infra solutions, including laying the sewerage network to build sewerage and water treatment plants in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

IdeaForge IPO fully booked on day 1; should you bid? Read what analysts say

IdeaForge Technology doubles investors' wealth on stock market debut

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO subscribed 87% on Day 1 of bidding

2023 spells bonanza for IPO investors; only 1 out of 20 in the red

Arm Ltd's IPO expectations tempered as roadshow kicks off: Report

Rishabh Instruments IPO subscribed 73% on Day 1, received 5.6 mn bids

Inox India files IPO papers with Sebi, with OFS of up to 2.21 cr shares

Topics :IPOStock MarketAnchor investors

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story