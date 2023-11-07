Home / Markets / IPO / ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 73.15 times on last day of offer

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 73.15 times on last day of offer

The retail individual investors part received 16.97 times subscription

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised to augment the bank's Tier-1 capital base

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of ESAF Small Finance Bank was subscribed 73.15 times on the last day of subscription on Tuesday.

The Rs 463-crore initial share sale received bids for 4,22,28,99,750 shares against 5,77,28,408 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 173.52 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 84.37 times.

The retail individual investors part received 16.97 times subscription.

The public offer had a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 390.7 crore and offer for sale of up to Rs 72.3 crore.

The initial share sale had a price range of Rs 57-60 a share.

Those selling shares in the OFS were promoter ESAF Financial Holdings Pvt Ltd, and other shareholders -- PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Ltd and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd.

ESAF Small Finance Bank said it has collected Rs 135 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised to augment the bank's Tier-1 capital base.

ESAF Small Finance Bank is one of the leading small finance banks in India in terms of client base size, yield on advances, net interest margin, assets under management, Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), total deposit CAGR, loan portfolio concentration in rural and semi-urban areas and ratio of micro loan advances to gross advances.

ICICI Securities, DAM Capital Advisors and Nuvama Wealth Management were the managers to the offer.

The equity shares of the bank will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Also Read

ESAF Small Finance Bank refiles IPO paper, lowers issue size to Rs 629 cr

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 1.74 times on first day of offer

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

ESAF Small Finance Bank reduces the size of its IPO to Rs 629 crore

Sunil Mittal's Airtel Uganda IPO failed to sell as investors prefer bonds

Protean eGov Tech IPO subscribed 3.21 times on second day of offer

Honasa Consumer IPO gains 4% on market debut, value hits Rs 10,850 cr

Protean eGov Tech IPO receives full subscription on Day 1 of offer

Accent Microcell files draft papers with NSE Emerge to float public offer

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ESAF Small Finance BankIPO activity

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last day

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stock

India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 crore

Rural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report

Next Story