Flipkart plans India IPO next year, targets up to $70 billion valuation

Flipkart, the Walmart-backed e-commerce giant, is aiming to go public in India as soon as next year, with an initial public offering (IPO) valuation target of $60 billion to $70 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. If realised, the offering would rank as the largest consumer tech IPO in India’s history.

The company, based and operating in India, has initiated steps to relocate its holding company from Singapore to India, a move intended to smooth the path for a domestic listing. Flipkart’s board has approved the redomiciling process, which is expected to be completed ahead of its IPO within the next 12 to 15 months, according to the sources.

The Bengaluru-based firm was last valued at approximately $36 billion. It has been bolstering its board and streamlining operations in recent months as it prepares for a public debut. “Relocating the holding company to India is a precursor to Flipkart’s planned IPO next year. The company already has the majority of its assets and operations based in India, so this move primarily involves transferring the holding entity to align with that reality,” said an industry executive with knowledge of Flipkart’s IPO strategy. “As part of this transition, all investors — including majority shareholder Walmart — are expected to shift to the Indian entity,” said the person.

Speaking on the development, a Flipkart spokesperson on Monday night said the strategic decision reflects the company’s deep and unwavering commitment to India and its remarkable growth. However, the query related to the company’s IPO plans remained unanswered till press time. Flipkart recently scrapped its work-from-home policy and asked all employees to return to office five days a week, seeking a “shared focus on common goals”, which includes the IPO. It has around 22,000 employees. The company asked them to resume full-time office attendance, ending the remote work flexibility adopted at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Reverse flipping Experts said Flipkart’s decision to relocate its holding company from Singapore to India will likely have a significant impact on its IPO plans. “Being domiciled in India enables the company to access the domestic capital markets directly, avoiding regulatory friction that foreign-held companies often face,” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at law firm KS Legal & Associates. “This could improve market perception and potentially enhance its valuation, given that investors are more comfortable with transparent corporate structures and local regulatory oversight,” said Chandwani. With Flipkart targeting a $60–70 billion valuation, experts said proximity to Indian investors, regulators, and retail participants could help establish a stronger valuation floor. Moreover, Chandwani of KS Legal & Associates said domestic listing may allow it to benefit from market regulator Sebi’s favourable stance toward Indian-grown tech firms and help project itself as a national success story, especially amid rising nationalist consumer sentiment.

“Relocating (holding company) to India strengthens Flipkart’s local identity at a time when nationalist economic policies are being promoted. Indian consumers are increasingly opting for brands that are perceived as local,” said Chandwani. “Flipkart, now domestically headquartered, can leverage this sentiment to create brand affinity, especially against competitors like Amazon India and Reliance. Government policy has also favoured Indian-registered entities when it comes to participation in incentive schemes, grants, and pilot programmes. This move enhances Flipkart’s positioning as a homegrown champion, with both regulatory and consumer sentiment aligning in its favour,” said Chandwani. Flipkart is in a fierce battle with rivals like Amazon, Reliance’s JioMart, and the Tata Group to tap the Indian e-commerce market, which is expected to reach $325 billion by 2030, growing at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21 per cent, according to a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci)–Deloitte report.

More than 20 startups are expected to launch IPOs in India in 2025. Prominent names include online jewellery platform Bluestone, quick-commerce firm Zepto, electronics company Boat, and electric vehicle maker Ather. Several Indian startups domiciled abroad are shifting their base — or reverse-flipping — to India. Fintech company PhonePe recently said it had started preparations for a potential listing in the country. In December 2022, PhonePe shifted its domicile from Singapore to India. PhonePe’s investors, led by Walmart, had to pay about Rs 8,000 crore in taxes to allow the fintech firm to shift its domicile to India. PhonePe said its “strong top line and bottom line growth” across business portfolios made it a suitable time for public listing. Several other companies such as Razorpay, Pine Labs and Groww are already considering similar relocation.