Gabion Technologies IPO booked 768x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Gabion Technologies IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Gabion Technologies India IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Friday, January 9, 2026. The public offering closed for subscription on Thursday, January 8, 2026, receiving overwhelming participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by a whopping 768 times.

Here's how to check Gabion Technologies IPO allotment status online - direct links

Once the basis of allotment is finalised, investors who have applied for the public offering can check the Gabion Technologies IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the Gabion Technologies IPO allotment status directly:

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Gabion Technologies IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/ Gabion Technologies IPO final subscription status The ₹29.16 crore public offering of Gabion Technologies, offered at a price band of ₹76–81 with a lot size of 1,600 shares, received bids for 1,97,99,16,800 shares against the 25,77,600 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 768.12 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE. The Gabion Technologies IPO witnessed the highest participation from non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their reserved portion by 1,085.88 times. Retail investors followed closely, with an oversubscription rate of 867.21 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), although exhibiting the least interest among the categories, still oversubscribed their portion by 271.13 times, according to BSE data.

Gabion Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The unlisted shares of Gabion Technologies continued to command a strong premium in the grey market on Friday. According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, the company's shares were trading at around ₹113 per share, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹32, or 39.51 per cent, over the upper end of the issue price. Gabion Technologies IPO listing estimate Shares of Gabion Technologies are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on Monday, January 12, 2026. Current grey market trends indicate a strong listing for the company's shares.