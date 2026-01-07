Yajur Fibres IPO opens with 34% GMP; here's everything you need to know

The initial public offering (IPO) of premium cottonised bast fibres and yarn manufacturer Yajur Fibres opened for public subscription today, amid favorable grey market sentiments. Through its maiden share sale, the company aims to raise ₹120.41 crore.

Meanwhile, the company’s unlisted shares were commanding a solid premium on the first day of its subscription. According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Yajur Fibres were trading at ₹234 per share. This translates to a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹60 per share or 34.48 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹174 per share.

However, the public issue is off to a slow start. According to BSE data, as of 10:30 AM on Wednesday, January 7, the Yajur Fibres IPO has been subscribed 7 per cent of its total offering. Here are the other key details of Yahur Fibers IPO: Yajur Fibres IPO size The maiden share sale of cottonised bast fibres and yarns maker comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6.9 million equity shares of a face value of ₹10 each. The offering does not include any offer for sale component. Yajur Fibres IPO price band, lot size The Yajur Fibres IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹168 to ₹174 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares, and in multiples of 800 shares thereafter.

At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹2,78,400 to bid for two lots consisting of 1,600 shares. Yajur Fibres IPO timeline The three-day subscription window to bid for the public issue is set to close on Friday, January 9, 2026. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalized on Monday, January 12, while shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Tuesday, January 13. Yajur Fibres shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Yajur Fibres IPO registrar, BLRM MAS Services is the registrar for the Yajur Fibres IPO, while Horizon Management is acting as the sole book-running lead manager.