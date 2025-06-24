Home / Markets / IPO / Globe Civil Projects IPO gets fully subscribed on day 1 of bidding

Globe Civil Projects IPO gets fully subscribed on day 1 of bidding

The ₹119-crore IPO received bids for 8,16,76,623 shares against 1,17,32,392 shares on offer, as per NSE data

IPO
The quota for non-institutional investor garnered 8.16 times subscription, and the category for qualified institutional buyer (QIBs) subscribed 8.06 times. The portion for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 5.82 times the subscription.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 7:24 PM IST
The initial public offer of civil construction and infrastructure development company Globe Civil Projects fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Tuesday and finally ended the session with a 6.96 times subscription.

The ₹119-crore IPO received bids for 8,16,76,623 shares against 1,17,32,392 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The quota for non-institutional investor garnered 8.16 times subscription, and the category for qualified institutional buyer (QIBs) subscribed 8.06 times. The portion for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 5.82 times the subscription.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of up to 1,67,60,560 equity shares has a price range of ₹67-71 per share.

The issue will close on June 26.

Its shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Globe Civil Projects Ltd intends to utilise ₹75 crore of the IPO proceeds for funding working capital requirements, ₹14.26 crore for capital expenditure towards the purchase of construction equipment/machinery and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes and issue expenses, according to a company statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

